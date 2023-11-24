HamberMenu
Man gets life imprisonment for murder in Salem

November 24, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 52-year-old man was on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a man following a dispute in Salem district.

R. Aiyyamperumal (52), a farmer and resident of Chettiyar Street in Gangavalli, had previous enmity with A. Akbar Ali (51). the owner of nearby farmland.

On September 11, 2020, while Akbar Ali went for a walk in his land, Aiyyamperumal came to the spot and quarrelled with him. During the quarrel, Aiyyamperumal attacked Akbar Ali using an iron rod. Akbar Ali sustained grievous injuries in the attack and died.

The Gangavalli police registered a case, arrested Aiyyamperumal, and remanded him in prison. The case trial was held at the Salem Additional Sessions Court I, and on Friday, the court found the accused guilty, awarded him life imprisonment, and also imposed a fine of ₹5,000.

