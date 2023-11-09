ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets life imprisonment for murder in Salem

November 09, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old man got life imprisonment in a murder case, on Thursday.

Saravanan of Mettu Street in Edappadi was a casual labourer. On March 14, 2017, he consumed liquor in a bar at Edappadi Bus Stand. At that time, a quarrel erupted between Saravanan and V. Ganesan (45), N. Duraiyan (41), and C. Prabu (25), residents of Alachampalayam. During the quarrel, the trio allegedly attacked Saravanan, and he died.

The Edappadi police registered a case, arrested the trio, and remanded them in prison. The case trial was held at Salem Additional Sessions Court II, and on Thursday, the court found Ganesan guilty, awarded him life imprisonment, and also imposed ₹5,000 fine on him. The other accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US