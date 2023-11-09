Man gets life imprisonment for murder in Salem

November 09, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Salem

A 45-year-old man got life imprisonment in a murder case, on Thursday.

Saravanan of Mettu Street in Edappadi was a casual labourer. On March 14, 2017, he consumed liquor in a bar at Edappadi Bus Stand. At that time, a quarrel erupted between Saravanan and V. Ganesan (45), N. Duraiyan (41), and C. Prabu (25), residents of Alachampalayam. During the quarrel, the trio allegedly attacked Saravanan, and he died.

The Edappadi police registered a case, arrested the trio, and remanded them in prison. The case trial was held at Salem Additional Sessions Court II, and on Thursday, the court found Ganesan guilty, awarded him life imprisonment, and also imposed ₹5,000 fine on him. The other accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence.