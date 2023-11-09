HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man gets life imprisonment for murder in Salem

November 09, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old man got life imprisonment in a murder case, on Thursday.

Saravanan of Mettu Street in Edappadi was a casual labourer. On March 14, 2017, he consumed liquor in a bar at Edappadi Bus Stand. At that time, a quarrel erupted between Saravanan and V. Ganesan (45), N. Duraiyan (41), and C. Prabu (25), residents of Alachampalayam. During the quarrel, the trio allegedly attacked Saravanan, and he died.

The Edappadi police registered a case, arrested the trio, and remanded them in prison. The case trial was held at Salem Additional Sessions Court II, and on Thursday, the court found Ganesan guilty, awarded him life imprisonment, and also imposed ₹5,000 fine on him. The other accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.