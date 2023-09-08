ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets life imprisonment for murder in Salem

September 08, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old man was on Friday sentenced to life for murdering a person.

C. Ayyanar (47), a resident of Nilavarapatti, was found dead in a marriage hall at Seelanaickenpatti in 2015. Postmortem report confirmed that he was beaten to death. The Annathanapatti police registered a case and arrested three persons, including M. Srinivasan (45), a resident of Seelanaickenpatti.

The case trial was held at the Salem Additional Sessions Court II, and on Friday, the court found the accused Srinivasan guilty, awarded him life imprisonment, and also imposed a ₹5,000 as fine. Two others were acquitted in the case.

