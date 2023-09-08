HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Man gets life imprisonment for murder in Salem

September 08, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old man was on Friday sentenced to life for murdering a person.

C. Ayyanar (47), a resident of Nilavarapatti, was found dead in a marriage hall at Seelanaickenpatti in 2015. Postmortem report confirmed that he was beaten to death. The Annathanapatti police registered a case and arrested three persons, including M. Srinivasan (45), a resident of Seelanaickenpatti.

The case trial was held at the Salem Additional Sessions Court II, and on Friday, the court found the accused Srinivasan guilty, awarded him life imprisonment, and also imposed a ₹5,000 as fine. Two others were acquitted in the case.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.