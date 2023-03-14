ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets life imprisonment for murder in Salem

March 14, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 63-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his daughter-in-law, here on Tuesday.

According to the police, Arivazhagan, son of M. Palani of Ulipuram near Thammampatti, got married to Amutha (26), and the couple has two children. Palani sexually harassed his daughter-in-law regularly, and on February 17, 2020, when he attempted to sexually assault her, she raised an alram. Irked by this, Palani attacked her with an axe in which she died. The Thammampatti police registered a case, arrested the accused, and remanded him in prison.

The case trial was held at Additional Sessions Court II, and on Tuesday, the court sentenced Palani to life in prison and imposed a fine of ₹4,000 on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US