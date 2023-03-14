Man gets life imprisonment for murder in Salem

March 14, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Salem

A 63-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his daughter-in-law, here on Tuesday.

According to the police, Arivazhagan, son of M. Palani of Ulipuram near Thammampatti, got married to Amutha (26), and the couple has two children. Palani sexually harassed his daughter-in-law regularly, and on February 17, 2020, when he attempted to sexually assault her, she raised an alram. Irked by this, Palani attacked her with an axe in which she died. The Thammampatti police registered a case, arrested the accused, and remanded him in prison.

The case trial was held at Additional Sessions Court II, and on Tuesday, the court sentenced Palani to life in prison and imposed a fine of ₹4,000 on him.