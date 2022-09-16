Man gets jail term for sexual assault on minor

Staff Reporter UDHAGAMANDALAM
September 16, 2022 19:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A 67-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment by the Fast Track Mahila Court in Udhagamandalam for sexually assaulting a minor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man was identified as Bucchithan, a resident of Manjoor in the Nilgiris. It is stated that Bucchithan lured the girl to his house and sexually assaulted her. When she became ill, her parents took her to the hospital and learned that she had been sexually assaulted. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s parents, the Nilgiris district police charged Bucchithan under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Mahila court in Udhagamandalam, where the trial was being held, sentenced Bucchithan to 20 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 10,000. Failure to pay the amount would entail an additional six month sentence.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app