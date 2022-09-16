Man gets jail term for sexual assault on minor

A 67-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment by the Fast Track Mahila Court in Udhagamandalam for sexually assaulting a minor.

The man was identified as Bucchithan, a resident of Manjoor in the Nilgiris. It is stated that Bucchithan lured the girl to his house and sexually assaulted her. When she became ill, her parents took her to the hospital and learned that she had been sexually assaulted. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s parents, the Nilgiris district police charged Bucchithan under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Mahila court in Udhagamandalam, where the trial was being held, sentenced Bucchithan to 20 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 10,000. Failure to pay the amount would entail an additional six month sentence.