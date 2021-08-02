Man gets jail term for 2009 accident that claimed four lives

A special court in Coimbatore on Monday awarded two years of imprisonment to a man whose negligent driving led to the death of four persons at Kannappa Nagar in 2009. D. Balu, Sessions Judge, Special Court for the trial of Bomb Blast Cases, awarded the sentence to Jayapal (31) of Ramakrishnapuram, near Ganapathy.

The accident took place at Kannappa Nagar bus stop on August 31, 2009 when a lorry driven by Jayapal ploughed through people who were waiting for buses.

Ponnusamy (45) of Nallampalayam, Vijayalakshmi (48) of Kannappa Nagar, her one-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter Gayathri and a 60-year-old man namely Sudalaimuthu were killed in the accident.

Jayapal, who was then 19-year-old had got his driving licence some months before the accident. Police had arrested him and the owner of the lorry after the accident.