Man gets five years imprisonment in Salem

February 18, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - Salem

A 28-year-old man was on Friday sentenced to five years imprisonment for attempting to murder a farmer in a land dispute.

According to the police, K. Thangaraj (48) of Mayampadi near Tammampatti, a farmer, had a land dispute with R. Dhanapal (54), a landowner. On August 7, 2018, Dhanapal, along with his son D. Vijayakumar (28) and wife D. Pavalakodi (49), attacked Thangaraj with a sickle after a quarrel erupted between them. Thangaraj escaped with injuries and lodged a complaint with Tammampatti police.

The police arrested the trio. The case trial was held at the Attur Additional Sessions Court. On Friday, the court pronounced Vijayakumar guilty and sentenced him to undergo five years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on him. Due to lack of evidence, Dhanapal and Pavalakodi were acquitted.