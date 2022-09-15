Man gets five years imprisonment in Namakkal

A 38-year-old man was on Wednesday sentenced to five years’ imprisonment in an attempt to murder case.

According to the police, S. Murali (37) of Rasipuram had a quarrel with his relative Prabhu (38) of Ammapet in Salem in 2015 regarding a money dispute during which Prabhu stabbed Murali with a knife. The Rasipuram police registered a case and arrested Prabhu.

The trial was held at Rasipuram Sub Court, and on Wednesday, the court sentenced Prabhu to five years in prison. A fine ₹10,000 was imposed on him.