Coimbatore

Man gets five years imprisonment in Namakkal

A 38-year-old man was on Wednesday sentenced to five years’ imprisonment in an attempt to murder case.

According to the police, S. Murali (37) of Rasipuram had a quarrel with his relative Prabhu (38) of Ammapet in Salem in 2015 regarding a money dispute during which Prabhu stabbed Murali with a knife. The Rasipuram police registered a case and arrested Prabhu.

The trial was held at Rasipuram Sub Court, and on Wednesday, the court sentenced Prabhu to five years in prison. A fine ₹10,000 was imposed on him.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 15, 2022 6:27:43 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/man-gets-five-years-imprisonment-in-namakkal/article65894194.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY