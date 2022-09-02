Man gets five years imprisonment for abetting wife’s suicide in Coimbatore

The Mahila Court in Coimbatore on Friday awarded five years of imprisonment to a man for abetting the suicide of his wife.

Mahila Court judge R. Nandhinidevi awarded the punishment and a fine of ₹1,000 to K.R. Rajaram for the death of his wife Usharani in 2009.

According to the police, Rajaram, who worked in a clerical post in BSNL in Coiombatore, married Usharani in 2001. They lived in a quarters at Saibaba Colony in the city. As per the charge sheet by the Saibaba Colony police, Rajaram was addicted to alcohol and he used to assault his wife under the influence of alcohol. This had led to various issues in the family.

The charge sheet said that on June 18, 2009, Rajaram assaulted Usharani under the influence of alcohol and the woman ended her life the next morning.

The police registered a case against Rajaram under Sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. The court, after trial of the case, found Rajaram guilty of the offences and awarded the punishment. Special Public Prosecutor B. Jisha appeared for the prosecution.

