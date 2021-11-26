Man gets double life term for raping, marrying minor

The Mahila Court in Tiruppur on Wednesday sentenced a 29-year-old man to double life term for raping a minor girl and marrying her in 2016 near Udumalpet in the district.

According to police sources, the youth, who was 24 years old in 2016, was the relative of the victim, who was 14 years old at the time of the incident.

According to sources, the accused’s parents and his aunt had threatened the victim’s parents to agree to the marriage between the accused and the victim. The child marriage took place on February 17, 2016, the sources said.

The victim’s mother lodged a complaint at the Udumalpet All Women Police Station and a case was registered against the youth. The accused’s mother, father and aunt along with victim’s mother and father were booked under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

Judge V.P. Sugandhi pronounced the verdict, in which the 29-year-old youth was sentenced to double life imprisonment for two provisions of the POCSO Act along with two years of rigorous imprisonment for child marriage and seven years of rigorous imprisonment for criminal intimidation. These sentences will run concurrently. The accused’s mother and father were sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment each for solemnising the child marriage. The court also imposed a total fine amount of ₹ 30,000 for the accused and ₹ 2,000 each for his mother and father.

The victim’s parents and the accused’s aunt were acquitted in the case. The court also directed the State government to pay a compensation of ₹4 lakh to the victim, according to the sources.