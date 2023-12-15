ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets double life term for murdering school boy in Salem

December 15, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old man was on Friday sentenced to double life imprisonment for abducting and killing a school boy here.

Harinarayanan of Ayyasamy Street in Shevapet was working as a manager in a private company in Rasipuram. His son, H. Kajendran (15), was a class X student. Sathya alias Sathyanarayanan (42) of Ponnammapet worked as a car driver in the same company, and Ilamparuthi of Pappireddipatti in Dharmapuri district worked as a security guard. The duo planned to abduct Harinarayanan’s son for ransom, and on April 5, 2010, the duo took Kajendran with them saying that they would teach him to drive car. Later, they called Harinarayanan and demanded ₹5 lakh.

Harinarayanan informed the Shevapet police. Knowing this, the duo killed the boy and left the body at Erumapatti in Namakkal district. The Shevapet police arrested Sathya and Ilamparuthi, and remanded them in prison.

The case trial was held at Salem Additional Sessions Court II, and during the course of the trial, Sathya, who came out on bail, absconded. The case against Ilamparuthi continued and on Friday, the court found him guilty and awarded him double life imprisonment, and also imposed a fine of ₹12,000.

