Man gets double life term for murder in Tiruppur

November 23, 2022 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Principal District and Sessions Court, Tiruppur, on Tuesday sentenced a man to undergo double life imprisonment for murdering a minor boy.

District Public Prosecutor S. Kanagasabapathy said the parents of an eight-year-old boy from Uthukuli lodged a complaint with the police stating that their son went missing on June 11, 2020. The police registered a missing case and launched a search for the boy. On June 12, 2020, the police received information that a boy’s body was found near a pond at Puthur Pallapalayam.

After confirming the identity of the victim, the police altered the missing case into murder case. Special teams were formed to nab the accused.

During the investigation, the police found that S. Ajithkumar (25) from Uthukuli had murdered the boy. The police said that the boy, who knew about the alleged affair between the accused and a girl from Uthukuli, had told the man that he would reveal it to others. Irked, the man killed the boy.

Judge Swarnam J. Natarajan, on Tuesday, sentenced the accused to undergo double life imprisonment. The judge also imposed a fine of ₹ 5,000 on him.