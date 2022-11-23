Man gets double life term for murder in Tiruppur

November 23, 2022 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Principal District and Sessions Court, Tiruppur, on Tuesday sentenced a man to undergo double life imprisonment for murdering a minor boy.

District Public Prosecutor S. Kanagasabapathy said the parents of an eight-year-old boy from Uthukuli lodged a complaint with the police stating that their son went missing on June 11, 2020. The police registered a missing case and launched a search for the boy. On June 12, 2020, the police received information that a boy’s body was found near a pond at Puthur Pallapalayam.

ADVERTISEMENT

After confirming the identity of the victim, the police altered the missing case into murder case. Special teams were formed to nab the accused.

During the investigation, the police found that S. Ajithkumar (25) from Uthukuli had murdered the boy. The police said that the boy, who knew about the alleged affair between the accused and a girl from Uthukuli, had told the man that he would reveal it to others. Irked, the man killed the boy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Judge Swarnam J. Natarajan, on Tuesday, sentenced the accused to undergo double life imprisonment. The judge also imposed a fine of ₹ 5,000 on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US