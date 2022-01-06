Man gets double life term for murder in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

06 January 2022 21:25 IST

The Coimbatore District Court on Thursday awarded double life imprisonment to a 42-year-old man for murdering a security guard in the city in 2017.

Principal District and Sessions Judge R. Sakthivel awarded the sentence to D. Chandran alias Chandrasekar of K.G. Chavadi for murdering R. Raman (55), a resident of Nallampalayam near Ganapathy.

Advertising

Advertising

Raman was working as security guard of a warehouse on Addis Street in Coimbatore. He was found dead in front of the warehouse on March 25, 2017.

The investigation by the Race Course police revealed that Chandran, a headload worker, bludgeoned Raman to death after the latter refused to give him money to buy liquor.

Chandran was sentenced to one life imprisonment for offence under Section 302 (punishment for murder) and another life term under Section 3 (2) v of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The sentences will run concurrently. The court also awarded a fine of₹1,000 each for both offences.