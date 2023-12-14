Man gets double life imprisonment for murder in Salem

December 14, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Salem

A 50-year-old man was on Thursday sentenced to double imprisonment for murdering his two children following a family dispute.

Gopi (50), a resident of Malaiyampatti near Nangavalli in Salem district, was a weaver. and was staying with his wife Rekha and their children - Nirmal and Niranjan, twins aged seven. Gopi suspected his wife’s fidelity and often quarrelled with her.

On June 24, 2012, Gopi strangled his sons to death using a rope. The Nangavalli police registered a case, arrested the accused and remanded him in prison.

The case trial was held at the Mettur Additional District Sessions Court. The court found Gopi guilty, awarded him double life imprisonment, and also imposed a fine of ₹6,000.

