GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man gets double life imprisonment for murder in Salem

December 14, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old man was on Thursday sentenced to double imprisonment for murdering his two children following a family dispute.

Gopi (50), a resident of Malaiyampatti near Nangavalli in Salem district, was a weaver. and was staying with his wife Rekha and their children - Nirmal and Niranjan, twins aged seven. Gopi suspected his wife’s fidelity and often quarrelled with her.

On June 24, 2012, Gopi strangled his sons to death using a rope. The Nangavalli police registered a case, arrested the accused and remanded him in prison.

The case trial was held at the Mettur Additional District Sessions Court. The court found Gopi guilty, awarded him double life imprisonment, and also imposed a fine of ₹6,000.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.