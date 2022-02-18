Man gets away with 108 ambulance from CMCH, rams TNSTC bus

The 108 ambulance that was stolen by a man from the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital premises on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Tension prevailed at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) premises on Thursday after a man got away with an 108 ambulance, which had come to the hospital with a patient.

The man, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, drove the ambulance towards Town Hall and rammed a TNSTC bus.

The police said the incident took place around 11 a.m. An ambulance with a patient from Tiruppur reached the zero-delay ward of the CMCH. The pilot halted the vehicle on the ramp in front of the ward and went out to help the emergency medical technician to shift the patient to the ward.

Meanwhile, a person who was standing on the premises got into the ambulance and drove it away. He drove the ambulance towards Town Hall while the crew and the security guards of the hospital chased him.

However, as the vehicle reached Town Hall Road – Goods Shed Road junction, it rammed a TNSTC bus after brushing against a two-wheeler and a car.

The ambulance crew and security guards nabbed the man who was handed over to the police. When questioned, the man spoke to them in Hindi. He did not carry any identity card.

Sources at the hospital said the man who stole the ambulance was brought to the emergency ward with minor injuries in a 108 ambulance from Walayar in the morning. He was discharged from the ward after giving treatment to the wounds. The man got away with the ambulance when he was hanging around the premises, said hospital sources.