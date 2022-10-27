Man gets 47 years jail for sexually assaulting minor in Tiruppur 

The Tiruppur District Fast Track Mahila Court sentenced a man to 47 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor, on Thursday.

According to police, On August 26, 2020, when a 13-year-old girl was alone at her home near Kangayam in the district, the accused who was living nearby was involved in sexually assaulting her. The girl alerted her mother about the assault, and they lodged a complaint at Kangayam All Women Police Station.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under the sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police arrested the accused on August 29, 2020, and remanded him in judicial custody.

On Thursday, the court sentenced the accused to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under the POCSO Act, seven years of rigorous imprisonment under section 376 (punishment for rape), and 20 years imprisonment under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the IPC. The Court also imposed a fine of ₹4,000 on the accused. The sentence would run concurrently.