Man gets 39 years jail for sexual assault

A mahila court in Bargur on Monday sentenced a 31-year-old man to 39 years imprisonment for sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.
The accused Aasai Thambi of Nathakayam village in Mathur had sexually assaulted the girl, a relative, in 2018. The crime came to light, when the girl, a 9th standard student was found pregnant. The victim was later shifted to a children’s home. She later delivered a baby that was given away for adoption.
The accused had sexually assaulted the girl on the promise of marriage. The victim under the care of her mother, as the sole bread winner, and whose father had died was threatened with murder by the accused if she revealed the crime to anybody. Later, the girl got pregnant and the incident came to light.
Aasai Thambi was arrested by Bargur police. The court also imposed a fine of ₹61,000.
