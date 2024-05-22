Man gets 25 years jail term for sexual assault on minor girl in Dharmapuri

A 32-year-old man was sentenced to 25 years of jail term by a POCSO court for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Dharmapuri.

According to the sources, the accused, Jayakumar, entered the survivor’s house on the pretext of asking for water, and sexually assaulted her. The assault happened when the survivor’s mother and brother had gone for work at a brick kiln.

The crime was reported three months later, when the survivor was found pregnant. The accused was arrested and remanded. The fast track court, upon the completion of the trial, sentenced the accused to undergo 25 years of imprisonment, and also slapped a fine of ₹ 35,000 on him.

In another judgement, a man was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment for assaulting his wife with a weapon. The accused, Thangavel (52), had during an altercation with his wife had hacked her with a sickle. The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the accused.