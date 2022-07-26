Man gets 23 years jail term for rape of two foster daughters in Erode

A Mahila Court here on Tuesday sentenced a 28-year-old man to 23 years imprisonment for raping his two foster daughters.

The prosecution case is that a couple has eight-year-old and six-year-old daughters and due to a dispute they got separated. The woman married M. Ganesh, a lorry driver, of Tiruvannamalai district and both the daughters were living with her.

In 2019, the woman delivered a male child after which Ganesh started to assault the girls. He also raped the two repeatedly and threatened them. In June 2022, when their mother went to the shop and returned, she found injuries on them. They told her that Ganesh branded them with a hot iron rod. The three left for Erode and Ganesh insisted that she leave the girls and return home. But she refused. Since Ganesh threatened the girls, their mother lodged a complaint with the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU).

A DCPU team held inquiries with the girls and later took up the issue with the All Women Police Station (AWPS) who registered a case under Sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and for assaulting them. Ganesh was arrested and lodged at the prison.

Mahila Court judge R. Malathi found the accused guilty and sentenced him to undergo 20 years each for rape and also another three years each for assaulting them. The judge imposed a fine of ₹ 10,000. Thus, he was sentenced to undergo a total of 46 years. Since, the judge ordered sentences to run concurrently, he will be behind bars for 23 years. The judge also recommended the State government to provide a compensation of ₹ 3 lakh each to the victims within a month.