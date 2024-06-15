ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets 22 years imprisonment for sexual assault on minor girl in Coimbatore in 2019

Published - June 15, 2024 06:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, on Friday sentenced a man from the city to undergo 22 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2019.

Special court judge G. Kulasekaran awarded the punishment to K. Ramkumar, 30, who is from a residential area near Selvapuram in Coimbatore.

According to the prosecution, Ramkumar befriended the survivor girl, then aged 13. He sexually assaulted the girl on various occasions from June 15, 2019, when her parents were away for work.

The girl lodged a complaint against the man at the Selvapuram police in January 2020. The police arrested him for offences under Sections 5 (l) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) read with 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act and 506 (ii) (threatens to cause death, serious harm) of the India Penal Code.

The court found Ramkumar guilty of the charges and awarded him a total of 22 years of imprisonment and a total fine of ₹15,000 on Friday.

The police said that Ramkumar is facing 27 cases against him.

