Man gets 21 months imprisonment for misbehaving with woman in Salem

December 23, 2022 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 57-year-old man was sentenced to one-year and nine months in jail for misbehaving with a woman on Thursday.

According to the police, D. Siva alias Sivasubramaniam (57) of Kullanur in Dharmapuri district and his accomplice A. Sriram (44), of Ondikadai in Yercaud, on January 3, 2019, entered a woman’s house at Ondikadai while she was alone and misbehaved with her.

Later, she lodged a complaint with the Yercaud police.

The police registered a case under Sections 448, 323, and 354 (A) of the Indian Penal Code, r/w 3 (w) (i) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and arrested the duo and remanded them in prison. Later, they came out on bail, and one of the accused, Sriram, absconded.

The case trial was held at the District Principal Sessions Court which found Siva guilty and awarded the punishment.

