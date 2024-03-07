ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets 20 years’ RI for sexual assault on child in Dharmapuri

March 07, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault of a child here by the fast track court.

In December 2022, the accused Murugesan of a village in Eriyur block had intercepted a seven-year-old child in his neighbourhood, took her to his house and had assaulted her. The girl was noticed coming out of the house in a petrified state by her mother.

Following a complaint, a case was registered and the girl was admitted in Dharmapuri government medical college hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, the prosecution trial came to an end, and the accused Murugesan was found guilty. The man was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment along with a fine of ₹25,000.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US