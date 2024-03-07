Man gets 20 years’ RI for sexual assault on child in Dharmapuri

March 07, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

A 48-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault of a child here by the fast track court.

In December 2022, the accused Murugesan of a village in Eriyur block had intercepted a seven-year-old child in his neighbourhood, took her to his house and had assaulted her. The girl was noticed coming out of the house in a petrified state by her mother.

Following a complaint, a case was registered and the girl was admitted in Dharmapuri government medical college hospital.

On Thursday, the prosecution trial came to an end, and the accused Murugesan was found guilty. The man was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment along with a fine of ₹25,000.