HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man gets 20 years RI for marrying, impregnating minor girl in Coimbatore

March 17, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, on Friday sentenced a man to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for impregnating a minor girl after marrying her. Special court judge G. Kulasekaran awarded the punishment to a 23-year-old man from Vellalore.

The police said that the man married the girl when she was 15 years old. She was admitted to a hospital in the city for delivery in 2020.

The hospital authorities checked the girl’s records and found that she was aged 16. The hospital authorities alerted the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore East, about the incident and a case was registered against the girl’s husband under Sections 450 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment for life) of the Indian Penal Code, 5 (l) (penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly), (j) (ii) (impregnating the child) read with 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The police arrested the man and filed a chargesheet against him in the case. The court, after completion of the trial, awarded 20 years of RI and a fine of ₹15,00. The court also ordered the government to pay ₹1 lakh as compensation to the girl.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.