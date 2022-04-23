Man gets 20 years RI for impregnating minor girl in Tiruppur

The Mahila Court in Tiruppur on Thursday sentenced a 25-year-old man to undergo rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting and impregnating a minor girl in the district in 2021.

According to the police, the man was arrested by the Tiruppur North police on February 6, 2021. On Thursday, Mahila Court Judge V.P. Sugandhi sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for charges under Section 5(l) (Whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) read with 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act and 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for charges under section 5(j) (ii) (in the case of female child, makes the child pregnant as a consequence of sexual assault) read with 6 of the Act. Both these sentences would run concurrently and the accused was imposed a total fine of ₹ 20,000. The court ordered a compensation of ₹ 4 lakh for the victim.

In a different case, the Anupparpalayam police arrested two men aged 28 and 30 on October 14, 2021 on charges of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. Pronouncing the verdict in this case, Judge Sugandhi sentenced the two accused to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment for charges under Section 7 (Sexual assault) and section 8 (Punishment for sexual assault) of the POCSO Act and levied a fine of ₹ 10,000. The Mahila Court ordered a compensation of ₹ 1 lakh for the victim, the police said.