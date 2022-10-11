Man gets 20 years imprisonment

A 34-year-old lorry driver was on Tuesday sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting his relative and impregnating her.

According to the police, the lorry driver residing at Sankagiri in Salem district visited his relative in Erode on October 17, 2018 where he sexually assaulted a plus-one student. She became pregnant and her parents lodged a complaint with Bhavani All Women’s Police. The police registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and arrested the accused.

The case trial was held at the Erode District Mahila Court, and on Tuesday, the court awarded him 20 years imprisonment and ₹5,000 fine. The court also recommended the State government to provide ₹2 lakh as compensation to the victim.