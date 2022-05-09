Man gets 20 years imprisonment for sexual assault on minor girl

May 09, 2022 21:35 IST

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, on Monday sentenced a 36-year-old man to undergo 20 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2017. Special court judge G. Kulasekaran awarded the punishment to U. Kaja Hussain, a resident of Bazaar Street at Madukkarai. Hussain was arrested by the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore east, on charges of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in 2017. The Peelamedu police initially registered a case after the girl was reported missing. The police during investigation found out that the accused had taken the girl to Ooty where he sexually assaulted her in a hotel. The accused was married and father of two children when he committed the crime, said inspector Mashutha Begum who investigated the case. Hussain was arrested for offences under Sections 3 (penetrative sexual assault) read with 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 5 (l) (penetrative sexual assault on child more than once or repeatedly) read with (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The court also awarded a fine of Rs 10,000 on Hussain. Theni native gets 10 years in jail in narcotics case The Special Court for the trial of Essential Commodities Act Cases in Coimbatore on Monday sentenced a man to undergo 10 years of imprisonment for possessing ganja. The punishment was awarded to S. Ilayaraja (60), a native of Theni district, who was arrested by the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID (NIB-CID) with ganja in 2020. Judge N. Logeswaran also imposed a fine of ₹ 1 lakh on him. Ration rice seized The Civil Supplies CID (CS CID) of the police, Coimbatore unit, seized a total of 1.1 tonnes of rice, which was meant to be distributed through the public distribution system, on Monday. The CS CID sleuths searched the house of Rajini on Lions Club Road at Damu Nagar near Periyanaickenpalayam around 1.30 p.m. and seized the rice. The CS CID registered a case against Rajini who was at large.