Coimbatore

Man gets 20 years imprisonment for sexual assault on four-year-old girl in Coimbatore

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, on Monday sentenced a 57-year-old man to undergo 20 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2020.

Special court judge G. Kulasekaran awarded the punishment to P. Ravichandran, a resident of Vellalore. The police said that Ravichandran was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in 2020. He had been working as a watchman in an apartment. He was chargesheeted for offences under Sections 376 AB of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 5 (m), 5 (n), 5 (l) read with 6 of POCSO Act.

Apart from awarding 20 years of imprisonment, the court imposed a fine of ₹ 10,000 on Ravichandran.


