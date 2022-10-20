Man gets 20-year jail term for sexual assault on minor girl

The Fast Track Mahila Court here on Thursday sentenced a 59-year-old driver to undergo 20 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl at a private orphanage for children and women in 2019.

The prosecution case is that Pasupathi was working as a driver and also as a security guard at the orphanage. On September 19, 2019, when a 12-year-old girl returned from school, he committed the crime.

Also, he sexually assaulted another girl. He also threatened them not to reveal it to anyone. The girls informed a woman worker at the orphanage who lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station in Erode.

A case under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and for threatening them was registered and the accused was arrested.

Judge R. Malathi sentenced him to undergo 20 years imprisonment for sexual assault on the first victim, five years for sexual assault on the second victim and one year imprisonment for threatening them and imposed a fine of ₹ 8,000.

She ordered the sentences to run concurrently. Also, under section 33 (8) of POCSO Act, the judge ordered the State government to pay a compensation of ₹ 5 lakh to the first victim and ₹ 1 lakh to the second victim from the Victims Compensation Fund within a month. Pasupathi was later lodged at the Coimbatore Central Prison.