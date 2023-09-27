Man gets 20-year jail term for sexual assault on minor girl in Erode

September 27, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - ERODE

The Fast Track Mahila Court here on Wednesday sentenced a 36-year-old daily wage worker to undergo 20 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2022.

The prosecution case was that V. Raja of Anthiyur was reportedly in a relationship with a married woman, who already has a 13-year-old daughter. The woman got separated from her husband and was living with her daughter.

Later, Raja also started to live with them. When the mother was away at work, Raja sexually assaulted the victim many times.

On August 18, 2022, a neighbour alerted the girl’s mother who lodged a complaint with the All Women’s Police Station in Bhavani. A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, was registered and Raja was arrested.

Judge R. Malathi sentenced him to undergo 20 years of imprisonment for sexual assault and imposed a fine of ₹5,000. Also, under section 33 (8) of the POCSO Act, the judge ordered the State government to pay a compensation of ₹2 lakh to the victim. Later, the man was lodged at the Coimbatore Central Prison.