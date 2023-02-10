HamberMenu
Man gets 20-year jail term for sexual assault on minor girl in Erode

February 10, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Fast Track Mahila Court here on Friday sentenced a 43-year-old worker to undergo 20 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2021.

The prosecution case was that Loganathan of Periyasemur was working at a tannery unit. Due to a dispute, his wife and two children were living separately.

On October 3, 2021, when a five-year-old girl was playing near her home, he lured her with chocolates and committed the crime. The girl returned home crying and her parents lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station in Erode.

A case under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 was registered and the accused was arrested.

Judge R. Malathi sentenced him to undergo 20 years imprisonment for sexual assault and imposed a fine of ₹ 5,000. Also, under section 33 (8) of POCSO Act, the judge ordered the State government to pay a compensation of ₹ 2 lakh to the victim.

Later, he was later lodged at the Coimbatore Central Prison..

