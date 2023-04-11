ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets 20-year-jail term for sexual assault of minor girl

April 11, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau

The Fast Track Mahila Court on Monday sentenced a daily wager to 20 years of imprisonment for marrying a 16-year-old girl and sexually assaulting her in 2020.

The prosecution case is that S. Thangaraj, 34, of Kavundapadi lured the Class 10 girl into marriage and kidnapped her on June 16, 2020. He took her to Salem and married her at a temple, the next day. Based on a complaint from the girl’s mother, Kavundapadi police registered a case under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. The accused was arrested. 

Judge R. Malathi sentenced him to undergo 20 years imprisonment for sexual assault, five years for kidnapping and one year for marrying a minor girl. The judge ordered the sentences to run concurrently. The judge also imposed a fine of ₹7,000. Also, under section 33 (8) of the POCSO Act, the judge ordered the State government to pay a compensation of ₹2 lakh to the victim. Later, he was lodged at the Coimbatore Central Prison.

