Man gets 20-year jail term for sexual assault, child marriage

A special court in Coimbatore on Monday sentenced a 30-year-old man to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl and marrying her.

The sexual assault took place in 2018 after which the accused married the 17-year-old girl.

The man was arrested in 2019 for offences under various Sections of the POCSO Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

Investigating officer inspector M. Amutha said that the minor girl gave birth to a baby and parenthood of the accused was confirmed through a DNA test.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the accused.

The convict was sent to the sub-jail in Bhavani in Erode district.