Man gets 15 years imprisonment for rape in Coimbatore

October 30, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Mahila court here on Monday sentenced a 43-year-old man to undergo 15 years of imprisonment for raping a woman in 2006. The court awarded the punishment to M. Subramani, who was arrested by the All Women Police Station, Perur, for the offence.

The police said that Subramani and another accused, R. Murugesan (27), were arrested for raping a woman in May 2006.

According to the police, Murugesan died during the trial of the case. The court pronounced the judgment on Monday and awarded the imprisonment and ₹ 2,000 fine to Subramani. He was lodged in prison following the conviction.