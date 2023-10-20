Man gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment for murdering wife in Coimbatore

October 20, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The First Additional District Court in Coimbatore has sentenced a man to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for murdering his wife near Singanallur in the city in 2022.

The court awarded the punishment to M. Ganeshan (50), a native of Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district, who had been residing at Poonga Street near Singanallur here.

According to the police, Ganesan had been working as a supplier in a bakery on Tiruchi Road. His wife G. Ponnuthai (45) was a homemaker.

The couple had an argument at their residence on March 28, 2022 and Ganesan hacked his wife to death with a sickle. The murder took place when the couple’s elder son G. Madhankumar, a private firm employee who had been working from home, went to a shop nearby.

The Singanallur police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the son, and arrested Ganesan. Inspector P.A. Arun investigated the case and submitted the chargesheet against Ganesan on June 13, 2022.

The court, after completion of the trial, found Ganesan guilty and pronounced the judgment on October 13. The court also imposed a fine of ₹ 5,000 on the convict.