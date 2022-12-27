ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment for duping investors in Coimbatore

December 27, 2022 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The special court for the trial of cases registered under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (TNPID) Act in Coimbatore, on Tuesday, sentenced a man to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment on charges of cheating and breach of trust.

The accused, Jagadeeswaran, was running a real estate and construction company through which he took money from nearly 65 people on the promise of building houses at low cost. Many people invested in the company and later found that they were cheated to the tune of ₹ 2.97 crore.

They lodged a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing of Coimbatore Police. After investigation, the TNPID court Judge A.S. Ravi on Tuesday sentenced Jagadeeswaran to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code and under section 5 of the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act, 1997.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹ 3.03 crore on the accused with a direction to distribute the fine amount among the victims who lost their money. Special Public Prosecutor C. Kannan appeared on the government side.

