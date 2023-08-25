August 25, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, on Friday sentenced a man to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in 2018. Judge G. Kulasekaran awarded the punishment to P. Kumar (36), who hails from a residential area near Podanur in Coimbatore.

The police said that the man was residing near the house of the girl, a class VIII student, when the sexual assault happened in 2018. As per the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother with the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore south, Kumar, who claimed to be in love with the girl, went to her residence on the night of February 18, 2018. He asked the girl to come out of the house and threatened her that he would consume poison if she did not oblige to his demand. The man sexually assaulted her after threatening that he would kill her parents. He then sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, the police said.

The girl’s mother lodged a complaint against the man on May 12, 2018, based on which he was arrested for offences under Sections 5 (l) (penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) read with 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and Section 506 (2) (criminal intimidation - if threat be to cause death or grievous hurt, etc) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court, after the completion of the trial, awarded 10 years of RI and a fine of ₹ 10,000 for the offences under the Pocso Act. The man was sentenced to undergo one year of RI with a fine of ₹ 1,000 for criminal intimidation. The sentences will run concurrently.