Man gets 10 years’ RI for electrocution of two siblings

The Fifth Additional District Court in Coimbatore on Monday sentenced a 38-year-old man to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with the electrocution of two siblings at Majid Colony near Ukkadam in June 2017.

Judge T.H. Mohammed Farooq awarded the punishment to G. Mohamed Mustafa in connection with the electrocution of S. Salman (18) and his sister S. Banu (16).

Mustafa had drawn power illegally from the house of a neighbour named Amsa after Tangedco disconnected power connection to his house due to faulty and burnt wire. He used a wire without proper insulation to draw power and passed the wire across the road using an iron pole for support. Apart from electrifying the house, he also used the illegal connection to power a bulb in a shed adjacent to the house where people played carom.

On June 7, 2017, Mustafa’s neighbours Salman and Banu went outside the house to clear water logging due to rain. Salman was electrocuted when he touched the iron pole that supported the wire. Banu too suffered electric shock while attempting to save her brother. Additional public prosecutor B. Guruprasad who appeared for the prosecution said that the court also imposed a fine of ₹ 10,000 on Mustafa, an auto rickshaw driver.

Two die in accident

Two persons were killed in a collision involving two motorcycles near Anamalai in Coimbatore late on Saturday. Police said that in the impact of the collision, the rider of a motorcycle and the pillion rider of another motorcycle died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as V. Anandkumar (23), a resident of Sivaprakasam Road near Kottur Malaiyandi Pattinam, and R. Karthikeyan (17) from Harijan Colony at Thimmankuthu near Pollachi.

The police said that the accident took place at Valanthayamaram near Anamalai around 9.50 p.m. on Saturday when Karthikeyan and S. Ashokmani (18) of Bodipalayam were travelling on a two-wheeler from Pollachi to Meenakshipuram. Ashokmani rode the two-wheeler.

As the duo reached Valanthayamaram, the two-wheeler collided with the motorcycle rode by Anandkumar which had K. Karthi, also from Sivaprakasam Road near Kottur Malaiyandi Pattinam, as pillion rider.

All the four men were thrown off the two-wheelers in the impact of the collision and Anandkumar and Karthikeyan died on the spot. Ashokmani and Karthi were injured.

The Anamalai police registered a case against Ashokmani based on the complaint filed by Karthi.