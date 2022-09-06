Man gets 10 years RI for attempting to rape textile shop employee in Coimbatore

The Mahila Court here on Tuesday sentenced a 33-year-old man to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for attempting to rape a woman employee of a textile showroom in the city in 2021. Mahila Court judge R. Nandhinidevi awarded the punishment and a fine of ₹1,000 to P. Anbuvel of Thoothukudi.

Anbuvel worked as a salesman in a textile showroom in the city where a 24-year-old woman worked as cashier. The rape attempt on the woman happened on the night of October 2, 2021 when the shop was closed and she was waiting for her father to pick her up. Anbuvel was also waiting as it was raining. According to the police, Anbuvel forcibly took the woman behind a flex board on the premises of the shop and attempted to rape her.

When the woman’s father who came there and the security guard searched for her, she started beating the flex board, raising an alarm. They rescued her while Anbuvel escaped. The woman suffered minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

Based on her complaint with the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore east, Anbuvel was arrested for Sections under 376 (1) read with 511, 324 and 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

Special Public Prosecutor B. Jisha, who appeared for the prosecution, said the court completed the trial within a year. Inspector A. DowlathNisha investigated the case.