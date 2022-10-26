Man gets 10 years of imprisonment for sexual assault on daughter in Coimbatore

The Mahila Court in Coimbatore on Wednesday sentenced a man from the city to undergo 10 years of imprisonment on charges of raping his daughter in 2019. Mahila court judge R. Nandhinidevi awarded the punishment to the man, aged 50, from Sivananda Colony.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the convict was working as an autorickshaw driver. His wife had health complications and his daughter aged 18 had taken a one year break from studies after completing Class XII. The girl lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore central, in July 2019, alleging that she was sexually assaulted by her father.

The police registered a case against the man under two sub-sections of Section 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 1 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on July 24, 2019. He was subsequently arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Police sources said the man was granted conditional bail a few months ago. The court, after completion of the trial, found the man guilty of the charges and awarded him 10 years of imprisonment on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Public Prosecutor B. Jisha, who appeared for the prosecution in the case, said that the court issued a non-bailable warrant against the man as he did not appear for the judgment.