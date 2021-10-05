Man gets 10 years jail in investment fraud

Coimbatore

05 October 2021 00:38 IST

The special court for the trial of cases registered under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (TNPID) Act, Coimbatore, on Monday sentenced one of the proprietors of an investment firm to undergo 10 years of imprisonment for duping customers of ₹ 4.73 crore.

A.S. Ravi, Special Judge, Special Court for TNPID Act cases, awarded the punishment to V. Chellamuthu (50), a resident of Netaji Nagar on Manickampalayam Road in Erode district.

A release issued by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the police said that Chellamuthu, his wife Parasakthi, her father Gurusamy of Mettur, Narasimmalu of Sheik Dawood Street in Erode, Krishnakumar of Bengaluru and Gnanavel of Sakthi Nagar in Erode floated Annai Infotech Enterprises in 2009.

Advertisements were given in media in which the firm assured people an interest of 24 % for investments. A total of 118 people invested ₹ 4,73,94,803 in the company. However, the firm failed to give returns as promised, said the EOW.

The EOW, Erode, registered a case based on a complaint lodged by one of the investors, namely Tamilarasu of Namakkal district in 2010.

The EOW filed chargesheet in the case and the TNPID completed the trial.

The court awarded 10 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 4.75 crore on Chellamuthu, while it acquitted the five others.

Chellamuthu was lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison.