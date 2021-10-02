Man gets 10 years jail in cheating case

Coimbatore

02 October 2021 01:04 IST

A special court on Friday awarded 10 years of imprisonment to a man who was involved in a country chicken farm that cheated 16 depositors to the tune of over ₹ 40 lakh.

Sources said that M. Mahesh (37) and his elder brother Prakash were running Sri Charu Farms near Perundurai in Erode district in 2012.

The firm cheated 16 depositors to the tune of ₹ 40.56 lakh.

The two were booked under Sections 120 B (Punishment for criminal conspiracy), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) along with sections of Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (TNPID) Act.

Judge A.S. Ravi of the Special Court for TNPID Act awarded 10 years of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 12 lakhs on Mahesh.

In April, the court had sentenced his elder brother Prakash to 10 years simple imprisonment and levied ₹ 21 lakhs as fine.

Special Public Prosecutor S. Manickaraj appeared on behalf of the State government for both the cases.