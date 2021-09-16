Man gets 10 years jail for sexual assault on minor

SALEM

16 September 2021 22:01 IST

The District Mahila Court here on Thursday sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

According to police, in 2010, Kumar from Mettumaranur near Omalur lured a 16-year-old girl from his locality with false promises and sexually assaulted her. Based on the victim’s father’s complaint, police arrested Kumar.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹2,00 on the accused.

