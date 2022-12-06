  1. EPaper
Man gets 10 years jail for sexual assault in Erode

December 06, 2022 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Fast Track Mahila Court here sentenced a 29-year-old television programme organiser to undergo 10 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting an anchor of a local television channel.

The prosecution case is that the 24-year-old victim fell in love with the accused, Rahul of Muthampalayam. In May 2018, both went to Coimbatore for a programme during which he sexually assaulted her on the promise of marriage. He also took ₹8 lakh in cash and one-and-a-half sovereign gold jewellery from her. He neither returned the cash and jewellery, nor marry her. The victim lodged a complaint with the Erode All Women Police Station (AWPS) who registered a case and arrested Rahul in July 2021.

Judge R. Malathi sentenced the accused to undergo 10 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on him.

