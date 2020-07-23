Man gets 10 years jail for posting abusive content on internet

Namakkal

23 July 2020 20:48 IST

The Mahila Court in Namakkal on Thursday sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment and fine of ₹13,000 on charges of posting abusive content of a girl on internet.

According to police, Sivakumar,a private financier in Pallipalayam, sexually harassed the girl in 2009 and uploaded a video of the incident on internet. Based on the victim’s complaint, Pallipalayam police registered a case.

