January 31, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

The Salem District Mahila Court here on Monday has sentenced a 35-year-old man to 10 years in jail for sexually assaulting a minor girl..

According to the police, K. Velu of K.K. Valasu near Rasipuram in Namakkal District promised to marry a 16-year-old girl from Mallur in Salem district. He kidnapped and sexually assaulted her.

The also imposed a fine of ₹6,000 on the accused.